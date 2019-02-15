Winter Weather Advisory issued for north Iowa this weekend: More snow on the way Saturday into Sunday

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Winter Weather Advisory
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Sac-Calhoun-
Webster-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-Crawford-Carroll-Greene-
Boone-Story-Marshall-Tama-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Jasper-
Poweshiek-Cass-Adair-Madison-Warren-Marion-Mahaska-Clarke-Lucas-
Monroe-Wapello-Appanoose-Davis-
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...Widespread snowfall Saturday night through Sunday... .A slow moving winter storm system will bring accumulating snowfall to all of Iowa, beginning late Saturday and continuing through Sunday. A large swath of 5 to 7 inches of snow is forecast, with locally higher amounts possible, but will accumulate over a duration of 24 hours or more. Winds will be relatively light and primary impacts will be snow covered and slick roads. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches expected, with locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE...All of Iowa excepting the northeast and southeast corners.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Saturday to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will accumulate over a long duration of around 24 hours or more. Winds will remain fairly light and little blowing or drifting of snow is expected. However, as the snow begins early Saturday night roads will quickly become snow covered and slick. Weekend travelers should plan accordingly.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
