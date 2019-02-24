We're tracking blizzard conditions throughout the day after significant snowfall

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Significant Blowing Snow to Produce Ground Blizzard North and West of Des Moines Today... .Even though snow accumulations have ended, very strong northwest winds will continue to produce ground blizzard conditions today in areas north and west of Des Moines. Visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile, especially over open and rural areas. Areas that received lesser snowfall last night will see blowing snow impacts as well, just not as significant as where snowfall was heavier in western and northern Iowa. Travel will be very difficult and potentially dangerous today. Winds will begin weakening later this afternoon. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Ground blizzard. Northwest wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will reduce visibilities below one quarter mile in blowing and drifting snow. Localized whiteout conditions expected especially in open rural areas.

* WHERE...West central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be dangerous. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could bring down tree branches and cause isolated power outages. Weak flat roof structures may be damaged by the combination of new snow and existing snowpack in areas that receive the highest snowfall totals.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Martin; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...DANGEROUS WINTER STORM CONTINUES TODAY AS WINDS INCREASE WITH WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW... .A Blizzard Warning will continue through Sunday afternoon for most locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin along and south of I- 94. This includes southern portions of the Twin Cities metro, away from more suburban areas, as well as Ladysmith, Chippewa Falls, and Eau Claire Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Sunday afternoon from the core of the Twin Cities metro northward along I-35 including Polk and Barron counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the counties north of I-94 and west of I-35. Snow will end across Wisconsin this morning but winds will increase after sunrise. Wind gusts near 50 mph are expected, which will result in widespread whiteout conditions in the Blizzard Warning area. Travel will be very dangerous or impossible as roads become drifted shut. Road closures have been reported. DO NOT TRAVEL. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snowfall of up to an inch with increasing winds. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult with some roads becoming impassable. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Blizzard Conditions Developing...AVOID Travel If You Can... .Blizzard conditions are developing across parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa early this morning with winds already gusting to 45 mph. The winds will continue to strengthen and move into western and central Wisconsin later this morning. Gusts as high as 55 mph are expected. As for snow, the bulk of the accumulating snows have shifting into and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. An additional 1 to 2 inches are expected in these areas, ending later this morning. The combination of wind and recent heavy snow will create potentially life threatening conditions if precautions are not taken. White-outs will occur in open areas. Many roads are already closed with more drifting snow through the day. State DOTs are recommending NO travel across most of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota into portions of northwest Wisconsin. Do NOT travel in these areas unless of dire emergency. If you do, and get stuck - emergency services may not be able to reach you for a long time. Stay in your vehicle. In addition, the winds could cause tree damage and possibly power outages. Respect this storm. Stay safe. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions developing. Winds gusting as high as 50 to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be difficult to impossible, with road closures likely. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. White-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring down tree branches.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Blizzard Conditions Developing...AVOID Travel If You Can... .Blizzard conditions are developing across parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa early this morning with winds already gusting to 45 mph. The winds will continue to strengthen and move into western and central Wisconsin later this morning. Gusts as high as 55 mph are expected. As for snow, the bulk of the accumulating snows have shifting into and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. An additional 1 to 2 inches are expected in these areas, ending later this morning. The combination of wind and recent heavy snow will create potentially life threatening conditions if precautions are not taken. White-outs will occur in open areas. Many roads are already closed with more drifting snow through the day. State DOTs are recommending NO travel across most of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota into portions of northwest Wisconsin. Do NOT travel in these areas unless of dire emergency. If you do, and get stuck - emergency services may not be able to reach you for a long time. Stay in your vehicle. In addition, the winds could cause tree damage and possibly power outages. Respect this storm. Stay safe. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions developing. Winds gusting as high as 50 to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be difficult to impossible, with road closures likely. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. White-out conditions at times. Strong winds could bring down tree branches.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.