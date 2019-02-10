We're tracking another winter storm that is taking aim at the viewing area Monday into Tuesday

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Humboldt; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Webster; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Another Potential Potent System Monday Afternoon into Tuesday... .As one system departs late this afternoon, another in the southwest United States will eject toward the state on Monday. Widespread wintry mix will develop Monday afternoon changing to all snow by Monday night and ending by Tuesday morning. Strong winds on the backside will likely produce blowing and drifting snow into Tuesday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, especially on Tuesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Visibilities will be reduced to below one half mile at times from falling and blowing snow. Drifting may become problematic by Wednesday as well with the increasing winds. The Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes will likely be quite difficult.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE LATE MONDAY AND TUESDAY... .A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of south central and east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin for late Monday through Tuesday. The Watch is in effect for locations generally east and south of a Rush City to Twin Cities to Fairmont line, where snowfall accumulations in excess of 6 inches appear possible. A period of freezing rain or freezing drizzle will also be possible on Monday as the precipitation is beginning. Blowing snow and attendant visibility reductions will also be possible on Tuesday as northwest winds increase. In the meantime, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for areas east of Lakeville to New Richmond until 9 PM. Snow covered roads with slippery conditions will remain possible into tonight. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Another Potential Potent System Monday Afternoon into Tuesday... .As one system departs late this afternoon, another in the southwest United States will eject toward the state on Monday. Widespread wintry mix will develop Monday afternoon changing to all snow by Monday night and ending by Tuesday morning. Strong winds on the backside will likely produce blowing and drifting snow into Tuesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Light freezing drizzle late this afternoon will be ending. Attention will turn to heavy snow potential late Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph late Monday night into Tuesday with considerable blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult by late Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Visibilities are likely to be reduced substantially due to blowing snow by Tuesday. Drifting snow may also be substantial.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slippery Travel And Reduced Visibility In Snow Now...More Snow To Impact Travel Monday Night and Tuesday... .Reports of accidents continue across the area due to snow covered and slippery roads. Visibilities have been reduced to 1/4 mile or less under the heavier snows, and when following other vehicles, visibility could be zero at times. Slow down and allow for plenty of extra travel time. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is expected north of Interstate 90, with around an inch expected south of Interstate 90. The snow will gradually taper off late this afternoon into this evening. A round of significant snowfall is looking likely for Monday night and Tuesday. The precipitation may start out as a mix of light snow and freezing drizzle late Monday afternoon into early Monday evening. Snow, heavy at times, is then expected from mid evening Monday through much of Tuesday. The heaviest snow looks to fall overnight Monday night and Tuesday morning. Total accumulation of 6 to as much as 10 inches are possible. Expect roads to become slippery, hazardous and treacherous Monday night and Tuesday, especially Tuesday mornings commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow, possibly mixing with freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches Monday night and Tuesday, with ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slippery Travel And Reduced Visibility In Snow Now...More Snow To Impact Travel Monday Night and Tuesday... .Reports of accidents continue across the area due to snow covered and slippery roads. Visibilities have been reduced to 1/4 mile or less under the heavier snows, and when following other vehicles, visibility could be zero at times. Slow down and allow for plenty of extra travel time. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is expected north of Interstate 90, with around an inch expected south of Interstate 90. The snow will gradually taper off late this afternoon into this evening. A round of significant snowfall is looking likely for Monday night and Tuesday. The precipitation may start out as a mix of light snow and freezing drizzle late Monday afternoon into early Monday evening. Snow, heavy at times, is then expected from mid evening Monday through much of Tuesday. The heaviest snow looks to fall overnight Monday night and Tuesday morning. Total accumulation of 6 to as much as 10 inches are possible. Expect roads to become slippery, hazardous and treacherous Monday night and Tuesday, especially Tuesday mornings commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow, possibly mixing with freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches Monday night and Tuesday, with ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

