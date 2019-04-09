We're tracking an April storm that is taking aim at the viewing area

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

A storm with potential rain, snow and ice that is taking aim at the viewing area this week is beginning to come into focus.

A mixture of rain and snow across the area with heavy snow possible at times for southern Minnesota is in Wednesday’s forecast. North Iowa (where the warmer temperatures will be found) may sneak away with mainly rain and little snow whereas southern Minnesota will see a better chance for snow and ice mixing in.

The wintry mix will continue for Thursday and into the second half of Friday before wrapping up.

How much snow will fall is a very hard question to answer. With a very warm ground, much will melt initially, and with air temperatures above freezing most of the time, we will never fully allow the snow to stick.

Even if the equivalent of 10 inches of snow falls we will likely never see that much at the ground. Across Minnesota, we could end up with some decent amounts of 3 to 10 inches.

There will be a sharp cutoff heading into north Iowa where more rain and warmer temperatures will lead to minor snow accumulations.

Winds will also be very strong with this system, gradually picking up in intensity through Wednesday with gusts of 40 to 50 mph possible Wednesday night into Thursday, which may cause minor tree damage and drastically reduce visibility in falling snow.

Travel will be impacted, especially where more snow falls. The Midwest will also be on flood watch after this storm.