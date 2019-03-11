We're tracking a soggy week that could result in some flooding issues

Who’s ready for some above-freezing temperatures? Well, we will get that this week but it will also be soggy as much of the viewing area could receive an inch or more of rain.

Most of the snow pack will melt this week thanks to a system bringing very warm air and rain showers.

With a stronger south wind, highs on Tuesday will reach the middle 30's with rain arriving in the afternoon.

This rain could be moderate but will become light and isolated for Tuesday night as temperatures continue to rise.

For Wednesday, we are looking at highs in the lower to middle 40's with moderate to heavy rain showers at times.

Rapid melting of the snow pack and additional rain will lead to areas of flooding and rising streams. We see rain chances all the way through Thursday before temperatures cool off Thursday night into Friday leading to a scattered mix Thursday night to isolated snow showers Friday morning.

Overall, temperatures will be above freezing for over 48 straight hours from Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will remain mild into the weekend with sunny skies.

