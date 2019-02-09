We're tracking a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday with a possibility of significant snow Monday night

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Rice; Scott; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOW DEVELOPING... .A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin from 6 AM Sunday morning, to 6 PM Sunday evening. The advisory is mainly south of a line from New Ulm, to Prior Lake, and Cottage Grove in Minnesota, and from River Falls to Bloomer, and southward in Wisconsin. Snow is expected to develop along the Iowa border toward sunrise Sunday, and spread rapidly northeast across far southern Minnesota by noon. It will also spread into west central Wisconsin by the early afternoon. Although the snow is not expected to be heavy, the best time for accumulating snowfall will occur between the late morning, through the mid afternoon hours. As the snow ends by Sunday evening, areas in the advisory will receive 3 to 4 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts possible. Not much wind will accompany this storm, but some drifting is likely in open country. The main hazard will be snow covered roads with slippery conditions developing. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Moderate Snowfall Across West Central and North Iowa Sunday... .Snow is expected across much of central Iowa on Sunday with the highest amounts in western and northern Iowa. The snow is expected to start very late tonight and persist through mid afternoon Sunday before ending. Some patchy freezing drizzle may also occur briefly as the snow diminishes. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...West Central and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions as the snow begins to accumulate on highways and roads Sunday morning. Visibilities will also be reduced to below one mile from time to time. Use caution while driving on Sunday.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow to Impact Travel Sunday into Sunday Evening... .Another round of snow is expected to develop and spread quickly across the area Sunday morning. The snow will start early Sunday morning across areas west of a Rochester Minnesota to Oelwein Iowa line, reaching locations northeast of I-94 by late morning. The heaviest snow is expected from mid morning through mid afternoon, with the snow tapering off from west to east during the later afternoon into early evening hours. Snow amounts of 2 to 4 inches and local amounts to 5 inches are expected, with the heavier totals north of interstate 90. The snow is going to impact to travel around the area much of Sunday into Sunday evening as untreated roads become snow covered and slippery. Plan to give yourself some extra drive time if traveling on Sunday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected. Local amounts up to 5 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of western Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on untreated roads being snow covered and slippery.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected. Local amounts up to 5 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of western Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on untreated roads being snow covered and slippery.

