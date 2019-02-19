We're tracking a Winter Storm Warning that will blanket the viewing area

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW LIKELY ACROSS ALL OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of east central through southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin starting tonight and continuing through Wednesday evening. The Warning is along and south of a line from Rush City to Saint Cloud to Litchfield to Granite Falls and Canby. This includes all of west central Wisconsin, all of the Twin Cities metro and all of the Mankato area, along with Interstate 35 south of Rush City, Interstate 94 between Saint Cloud and Eau Claire, and the Interstate 90 corridor. Total snowfall accumulations of 6 to 9 inches can be expected within the Warning area, some snow heavy at times, particularly during the Wednesday morning rush. Snowfall is expected to continue much of the day on Wednesday, potentially with rates around 1 inch per hour. Snowfall will diminish Wednesday afternoon and evening but still impacting the evening rush. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect north of the Warning, accounting for some uncertainty in the expected snowfall amounts. Snowfall may range as little as 4 inches to as high as 7 inches in the Watch area. Later updates will determine whether areas in the Watch are upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning. Hazardous travel conditions can be expected due to snow covered roads and reduced visibilities. Plan for extra travel time, especially for the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Grundy; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Heavy Snowfall Across Iowa Late This Afternoon Into Wednesday... .Another winter storm will impact much of Iowa late this afternoon into Wednesday. Beginning late this afternoon, snow will develop over southwestern Iowa, and move northeast through the evening and overnight. The snow will fall heavily at times through the night before gradually tapering off and moving out Wednesday afternoon. Although winds will remain fairly light, visibility will be significantly reduced during periods of intense snowfall and road conditions will rapidly deteriorate tonight. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches expected.

* WHERE...Northwestern to North-Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Fayette; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow To Impact The Wednesday Morning Commute With Difficult To Hazardous Travel Conditions... .Snow will impact travel late tonight through Wednesday, with difficult to hazardous travel for the Wednesday morning commute. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible at times, especially late tonight and Wednesday morning, which will create snow covered roads and reduced visibility. Several inches of new snow may already be on the ground at the start of the commute across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. The snow will continue to spread northeast through western and central Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. Plan now for a difficult Wednesday morning commute. Expect the snow to taper off late Wednesday afternoon but will linger across north central Wisconsin into Wednesday evening. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches expected.

* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Trempealeau County. In Iowa, Winneshiek, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Houston County.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow To Impact The Wednesday Morning Commute With Difficult To Hazardous Travel Conditions... .Snow will impact travel late tonight through Wednesday, with difficult to hazardous travel for the Wednesday morning commute. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible at times, especially late tonight and Wednesday morning, which will create snow covered roads and reduced visibility. Several inches of new snow may already be on the ground at the start of the commute across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. The snow will continue to spread northeast through western and central Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. Plan now for a difficult Wednesday morning commute. Expect the snow to taper off late Wednesday afternoon but will linger across north central Wisconsin into Wednesday evening. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Storm Warning

Areas Affected: Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow To Impact The Wednesday Morning Commute With Difficult To Hazardous Travel Conditions... .Snow will impact travel late tonight through Wednesday, with difficult to hazardous travel for the Wednesday morning commute. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible at times, especially late tonight and Wednesday morning, which will create snow covered roads and reduced visibility. Several inches of new snow may already be on the ground at the start of the commute across northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. The snow will continue to spread northeast through western and central Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. Plan now for a difficult Wednesday morning commute. Expect the snow to taper off late Wednesday afternoon but will linger across north central Wisconsin into Wednesday evening. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel hazardous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.