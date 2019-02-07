We're tracking a Blizzard Warning that goes into effect today at noon

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slippery to Difficult Travel through This Evening... .Through 5 AM, freezing drizzle will continue then a band of snow, sleet, and freezing will move northeast across the area between 5 AM and 7 AM. The precipitation will then go back to freezing drizzle before transitioning quickly to snow during mid to late morning. This snow will then continue into the evening. Ice accumulations will be up to a tenth of an inch mainly south of Interstate 94. The heaviest snow will be found north of Interstate 90. These areas will see snow totals of 5 to 9 inches. In addition, winds will become strong and gusty this afternoon and evening. Blowing and drifting snow is expected across open and unsheltered areas, especially parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. There will be travel impacts into tonight, including the morning and evening commutes. Be ready for these. Plan ahead, take it slow, and allow ample time to safely reach your destination. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain, snow, and sleet changing to all snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes late this afternoon through tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Significant Winter Storm Will Continue to Impact the State Today with Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight... .After a band of moderate freezing rain, sleet, and snow passed over central Iowa earlier this morning, primarily freezing drizzle and light snow or flurries prevails at this time. The next round of heavier precipitation is over northern Missouri and will be moving into Iowa before sunrise. This will spread freezing rain perhaps mixing with sleet over southeast portions of Iowa with significant ice accumulations still possible in this area through midday today. Farther to the north and west, any lingering freezing drizzle will change to snow and then spread eastward this morning. In the southeast, there is a potential for tree damage and power outages where significant ice accumulation occurs. Hazardous driving conditions are expected over much of the region today into this evening. Another round of bitter cold wind chills arrives late today into Friday morning. Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings will be needed over much of central Iowa. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches expected with ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to midnight CST tonight. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, particularly in rural areas. The hazardous conditions will impact today's commute. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero are expected later this afternoon into Friday morning, which could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Significant Winter Storm Will Continue to Impact the State Today with Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight... .After a band of moderate freezing rain, sleet, and snow passed over central Iowa earlier this morning, primarily freezing drizzle and light snow or flurries prevails at this time. The next round of heavier precipitation is over northern Missouri and will be moving into Iowa before sunrise. This will spread freezing rain perhaps mixing with sleet over southeast portions of Iowa with significant ice accumulations still possible in this area through midday today. Farther to the north and west, any lingering freezing drizzle will change to snow and then spread eastward this morning. Strong northwest winds will develop by midday Thursday causing blizzard conditions over northern Iowa this afternoon into this evening. In the southeast, there is a potential for tree damage and power outages where significant ice accumulation occurs. Hazardous driving conditions are expected over much of the region today into this evening. Another round of bitter cold wind chills arrives late today into Friday morning. Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings will be needed over much of central Iowa. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches expected with ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to midnight CST tonight. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, particularly in rural areas. The hazardous conditions will impact today's commute. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero are expected later this afternoon into Friday morning, which could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Slippery to Difficult Travel through This Evening... .Through 5 AM, freezing drizzle will continue then a band of snow, sleet, and freezing will move northeast across the area between 5 AM and 7 AM. The precipitation will then go back to freezing drizzle before transitioning quickly to snow during mid to late morning. This snow will then continue into the evening. Ice accumulations will be up to a tenth of an inch mainly south of Interstate 94. The heaviest snow will be found north of Interstate 90. These areas will see snow totals of 5 to 9 inches. In addition, winds will become strong and gusty this afternoon and evening. Blowing and drifting snow is expected across open and unsheltered areas, especially parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. There will be travel impacts into tonight, including the morning and evening commutes. Be ready for these. Plan ahead, take it slow, and allow ample time to safely reach your destination. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing rain, snow, and sleet changing to all snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility this afternoon and tonight. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Franklin; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Significant Winter Storm Will Continue to Impact the State Today with Dangerous Wind Chills Tonight... .After a band of moderate freezing rain, sleet, and snow passed over central Iowa earlier this morning, primarily freezing drizzle and light snow or flurries prevails at this time. The next round of heavier precipitation is over northern Missouri and will be moving into Iowa before sunrise. This will spread freezing rain perhaps mixing with sleet over southeast portions of Iowa with significant ice accumulations still possible in this area through midday today. Farther to the north and west, any lingering freezing drizzle will change to snow and then spread eastward this morning. Strong northwest winds will develop by midday Thursday causing blizzard conditions over northern Iowa this afternoon into this evening. In the southeast, there is a potential for tree damage and power outages where significant ice accumulation occurs. Hazardous driving conditions are expected over much of the region today into this evening. Another round of bitter cold wind chills arrives late today into Friday morning. Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings will be needed over much of central Iowa. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST Thursday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility today, particularly in rural areas. The hazardous conditions will impact today's commute. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero are expected later this afternoon into Friday morning, which could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Nicollet; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW TODAY WITH BLIZZARD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING IN SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .The Blizzard Warning has been expanded to include areas along and south of a line from Morris, to Mankato, to Owatonna from noon today through midnight tonight. The Winter Storm Warning has been trimmed from the eastern Twin Cities metro and now includes location along and east of a line from Pepin, to Menomonie, to Rice Lake through midnight tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the remainder of central and southern Minnesota and is now in effect for counties along the St. Croix river in Wisconsin through midnight tonight. Storm total snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected across the Blizzard Warning and Winter Weather Advisory areas, with amounts of 6 to 8 inches possible in the winter storm warning in west central Wisconsin. Winds are expected to increase late this morning, with blizzard conditions developing across west central into south central Minnesota by the afternoon and lasting through the evening. Dangerous wind chills will accompany this system as well and a wind chill warning has been issued for tonight through Friday morning for locations along and west of a line from Redwood Falls, to Litchfield, to Little Falls. To the east of the warning, a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued across the rest of central and southern Minnesota and counties along the Minnesota border in western Wisconsin for tonight through Friday morning. Wind chill values will range from 35 below to 40 below zero in the warning and 30 below to 35 below zero in the advisory. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Nicollet, Waseca, Steele and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Nicollet; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW TODAY WITH BLIZZARD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING IN SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .The Blizzard Warning has been expanded to include areas along and south of a line from Morris, to Mankato, to Owatonna from noon today through midnight tonight. The Winter Storm Warning has been trimmed from the eastern Twin Cities metro and now includes location along and east of a line from Pepin, to Menomonie, to Rice Lake through midnight tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the remainder of central and southern Minnesota and is now in effect for counties along the St. Croix river in Wisconsin through midnight tonight. Storm total snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected across the Blizzard Warning and Winter Weather Advisory areas, with amounts of 6 to 8 inches possible in the winter storm warning in west central Wisconsin. Winds are expected to increase late this morning, with blizzard conditions developing across west central into south central Minnesota by the afternoon and lasting through the evening. Dangerous wind chills will accompany this system as well and a wind chill warning has been issued for tonight through Friday morning for locations along and west of a line from Redwood Falls, to Litchfield, to Little Falls. To the east of the warning, a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued across the rest of central and southern Minnesota and counties along the Minnesota border in western Wisconsin for tonight through Friday morning. Wind chill values will range from 35 below to 40 below zero in the warning and 30 below to 35 below zero in the advisory. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Nicollet, Waseca, Steele and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Nicollet; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAVY SNOW TODAY WITH BLIZZARD CONDITIONS DEVELOPING IN SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA THURSDAY AFTERNOON... ...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .The Blizzard Warning has been expanded to include areas along and south of a line from Morris, to Mankato, to Owatonna from noon today through midnight tonight. The Winter Storm Warning has been trimmed from the eastern Twin Cities metro and now includes location along and east of a line from Pepin, to Menomonie, to Rice Lake through midnight tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the remainder of central and southern Minnesota and is now in effect for counties along the St. Croix river in Wisconsin through midnight tonight. Storm total snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected across the Blizzard Warning and Winter Weather Advisory areas, with amounts of 6 to 8 inches possible in the winter storm warning in west central Wisconsin. Winds are expected to increase late this morning, with blizzard conditions developing across west central into south central Minnesota by the afternoon and lasting through the evening. Dangerous wind chills will accompany this system as well and a wind chill warning has been issued for tonight through Friday morning for locations along and west of a line from Redwood Falls, to Litchfield, to Little Falls. To the east of the warning, a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued across the rest of central and southern Minnesota and counties along the Minnesota border in western Wisconsin for tonight through Friday morning. Wind chill values will range from 35 below to 40 below zero in the warning and 30 below to 35 below zero in the advisory. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Nicollet, Waseca, Steele and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at 511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state.