Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp delaying return to office due to COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp are pushing back their return-to-office plans this fall as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, spurred largely by the contagious delta variant.

Wells Fargo sent a memo to employees on Thursday, saying the company is aiming for a phased return starting October 4, a month later than planned. U.S. Bank also pushed back its Sept. 7 planned return to a date that's yet to be determined. On Thursday, health officials reported five new deaths from COVID-19 and 878 new cases.

So far in Minnesota, 69.2% of those 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.