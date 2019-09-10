Wellness center proposed in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Cold weather is right around the corner, and that will likely mean an indoor workout instead of something outside. Now, there could soon be an option in the works.

Clear Lake Schools and the City are in talks to get a new indoor wellness center next to the Middle and High Schools. Plans are limited, and they want to hear from residents about what they'd like to see.

Superintendent Doug Gee says the proposal came about due to the lack of extra gym space. In addition, the district and the city are financially healthy, and feel that the timing for the project is right.

"We have some practices at 6 a.m., we have some practices at 7-8 p.m. at night. We have a lack of gym space. We also have AU and club teams that would like to use the facilities more than what they're able to. We also have other types of practice that are trying to get in at the Y in Mason City and trying to find other ways for our kids to practice."

So far, Gee has received a few suggestions, like having enough space for a pickleball court.

"One or two more gyms would be nice. I think some rooms for dance and cheerleading practice would be nice, maybe some time of multipurpose court."

The district and city will be hosting a series of listening posts, with the first one being held this Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Clear Lake City Hall.