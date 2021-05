OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A power welder weighing around 400 pounds was stolen off a work truck recently in Olmsted County.

The sheriff's office said it happened May 12 in the 2700 block of Highway 63 N. in High Forest Township.

The caller said a Miller Trailblazer 325 EFI with excel power welder was stolen off a work truck.

At 2:58 a.m., the video showed a dark-colored pickup with two males inside stealing the welder, which was bolted down to the truck. The equipment is worth around $10,000.