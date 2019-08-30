Welcoming new workers to North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Nearly two years ago, Hurricane Maria ravaged the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, leaving a little under 3,000 people dead and massive damage. Many lost their homes, and are looking for a fresh start. At the same time, North Iowa employers are finding positions going unfilled due to the lack of a large labor pool.

To change this, some North Iowa organizations are launching an initiative aiming looking at recruiting immigrant workers from the hurricane devastated island to come to the area and fill those positions.

This month, Avance USA, a North Iowa based organization dedicated to recruiting workers from Puerto Rico, announced they would be partnering with the North Central Iowa Alliance by launching a workforce recruitment initiative to meet employer and industry needs, and improve talent pipelines through outreach, marketing and recruitment in areas like Puerto Rico.

Since her first recruitment trip to the island earlier this year, Avance Executive Director Jennifer Andrade has been working with families to get them to come to the Hawkeye State.

"With a poor economy, and were devastated by that Category 5 hurricane, and they need a fresh start. And what better place to hear about Iowa and all the opportunities that we have here."

While Iowa and Puerto Rico are nearly opposite on the weather front, she is giving Puerto Ricans the hard sell on Iowa.

"We have a much lower cost of living here, we talk about our amenities and everything that we have in that relocation process."

So far, the recruiting is proving successful, as there have been about 60 families that have moved to the state. Most of the candidates she's finding have degrees ranging from Bachelor's to Master's, even an MBA, and in all different career fields from the trades to accounting.

"We're finding lots of great skill sets. We've found families that are moving up and have already had some move up in the area and are now transitioning into their own homes or ready to buy a home."

Eight local companies have signed on to assist in the effort. One Vision is one of them, and Interim CEO Mark Dodd mentioned the organization's resale store is one resource new families can utilize.

"We take contributions - clothing, housing items, miscellaneous things - and have an opportunity to provide those to the community at a lower cost."

Dodd sees Puerto Rico as a great workforce source.

"With Puerto Rico being a U.S. territory, the barriers are not there in terms of immigration. They're ready to move and we're ready to have them."