Welcoming and saying goodbye to Rochester City Council Members

Rochester will see four fresh faces on its city council. Three members, including the council president, opted to not run for reelection, and one incumbent candidate was not reelected.

Posted: Nov 4, 2020 5:15 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In 2021, Rochester will see four fresh faces on its city council. Three members, including the council president, opted to not run for reelection, and one incumbent candidate was not reelected.

KIMT News 3 spoke to Nick Campion, who sits in one of the city council seats that was not up for election on Tuesday. He thanks his departing colleagues for their dedication during their terms, and gives credit to the newly elected members for offering their service to the city during such a difficult time in history.

He suggests finding some common ground will be a good place for the council to start in 2021.

"That's always the easiest way to get started, is finding the projects we generally have an agreement on. Just reading all the profiles, there's a lot of agreement on coming on and doing right by our parks system, so I'm really kind of anticipating that's a good place for us to get focused and get started," says Campion.

Soon, city council elects will tour all of the city department and get to know the ins and outs of being a council member before taking their oath in early 2021.

