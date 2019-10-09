Welcoming Olmsted County's newest K9, Huey

ROCHESTER, Minn.- There’s a new deputy in Olmsted County. He has four legs and goes by the name, Huey.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office adopted an 18 month old dog from Paws and Claws as the newest K9 to their unit.

Huey will be the first K9 assigned to the Adult Detention Center, and will be used as a narcotic detection dog.

His handler, Deputy Ryan Delgado tells KIMT News 3 he has wanted to be a K9 handler since he was a child. “That dog intuition is really awesome and helpful to me because we have days when we come home and may be in a bad mood but having him just perks me up so its awesome just having him there.”