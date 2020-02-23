Clear

Welcome to the world of wrestling

Wrestling is a sport unlike any other.

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 9:43 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - If you haven't been to a wrestling meet before, let alone a wrestling tournament, I highly recommend going. Click on the video tab to see what a Minnesota section wrestling tournament is like. 

Welcome to the world of wrestling

