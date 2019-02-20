Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Welcome baby Duke!

KIMT News 3's Katie Huinker and her husband are welcoming a new member of the family.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 10:48 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - There's a new member of the KIMT News 3 family!

KIMT News 3's Katie Huinker and her husband are welcoming their son, Duke to the world.

He was born Monday, February 18th at a whole 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring 20 inches long.

Welcome to the family, and congrats Katie!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Tracking snow, snow, and yes...more snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sen. Grassley visits Hampton

Image

Kicks for Kindness

Image

Changes to "Community Focus Team"

Image

Seneca sold; the Corn Cob Tower lives!

Image

Governor passes education bills

Image

Prep basketball scores from Tuesday; Mason City punches state ticket

Image

Welcome Baby Duke

Image

Company chosen for second stage

Image

Kuhn memorial near fundraising goal

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow to Impact the AM Commute

Community Events