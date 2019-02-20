MASON CITY, Iowa - There's a new member of the KIMT News 3 family!
KIMT News 3's Katie Huinker and her husband are welcoming their son, Duke to the world.
He was born Monday, February 18th at a whole 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring 20 inches long.
Welcome to the family, and congrats Katie!
Related Content
- Welcome baby Duke!
- New Year's Baby at Olmsted Medical Center
- Baby found unresponsive in bath tub
- Baby box project expanding across Minnesota
- No prosecution in North Iowa baby death
- Baby death under investigation in Albert Lea
- Trial moved in Chickasaw County baby death
- 32nd 'safe haven' baby surrendered in Iowa
- Chickasaw County baby 'died of diaper rash'
- Parents accused of murdering baby plead not guilty
Scroll for more content...