Welcome Center to merge with Parenting Resource Center in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two social service agencies are merging in Austin.

The Welcome Center says it is combining operations with Parenting Resource Center and the merger should be complete by early 2022.

Gema Alvarado- Guerrero, Executive Director of the Parenting Resource Center will serve as the Executive Director of the newly merged organization and oversee the transitional merger. Herve Idjidina, who has served as Executive Director of the Welcome Center since 2019, will assist in the transition and then will step back in order to complete his Certificate in Counseling and Mental Health Services.

Alvarado-Guerrero, says she looks forward to working with the teams at the Welcome Center and the Parenting Resource Center to design and deliver services to families and individuals in Austin who not only have come to find value in these two organizations, but also to devise new ways to be in service to the community.