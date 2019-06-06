Clear

Weiss will be tried again for 2nd degree murder

The Olmsted County Attorney's office has decided to retry the Rochester murder case.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 10:27 AM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Attorney's Office has decided to retry Alexander Weiss on 2nd degree murder charges. This decision comes about a month after a mistrial was declared in Weiss' first trial, after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision. Scheduling for the new trial will be based on the availability of witnesses in the case, but will likely be held in October.

Previous coverage on the case from May 7, 2019: 

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Alexander Weiss’ second-degree murder trial has resulted in a mistrial.

The decision was announced just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a few hours after a 12-person jury said it had reached an impasse. If convicted, Weiss was facing up to 40 years in prison.

Weiss was on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim after the two were involved in a traffic collision in January of 2018.

A unanimous decision could not be reached after more than a day of deliberation, and the state will consider options whether or not to retry the case.

A review hearing will be held in 30 days. That will occur June 6 at 9 a.m. at the Olmsted County Law Enforcement Center.

Read more on the case here.

Last week, the prosecution and defense called several witnesses to the stand. That included Weiss who testified, saying the shooting was an act of self-defense.

Prosecutors responded to Weiss’ claim by calling his decision to shoot Rahim both “unreasonable” and “unnecessary.”

Defense attorney James McGeeney painted a very different picture of the events that unfolded, saying Weiss was put in a position where he had no other choice.

