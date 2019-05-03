Clear

Weiss taking the stand in his own 2nd-degree Rochester murder trial

Weiss is claiming self-defense and has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 10:36 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Alexander Weiss is testifying today in his second-degree murder trial.

Weiss is accused of killing Muhammad Rahim during a Jan. 14, 2018, traffic accident that escalated into a shooting.

Earlier Friday, a forensic scientist testified that there was no evidence of Rahim’s spit on Weiss’ face. Weiss had claimed that Rahim had spit on him during the altercation.

Evidence was inconclusive that Rahim’s DNA was found on a gun that Weiss allegedly used.

Documents state Weiss told officers that he saw a Chevy Cavalier hit the sewer gate on the north side of 31st St. NE. Weiss said he drove his Subaru near the Cavalier and the Cavalier backed into Weiss’ vehicle.

Weiss claims that a male passenger got out of the vehicle and became aggressive. At that point, Weiss told police he returned to his Subaru and retrieved his phone and a handgun.

Weiss said the Cavalier moved to the south side of 31st St. NE before the driver, Rahim, got out of the vehicle and became confrontational.

