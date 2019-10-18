Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Weiss takes the stand in own defense on Day 5 of Rochester murder trial

Testifying in his own defense, Alexander Weiss said Friday he has never been in a fistfight and said the only reason he had a gun was to protect himself due to living in an unsafe residence.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 10:35 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 1:24 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Testifying in his own defense, Alexander Weiss said Friday he has never been in a fistfight and said the only reason he had a gun was to protect himself due to living in an unsafe residence.

Weiss is on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Rahim after a traffic collision in January of 2018. The first trial resulted in a mistrial after a unanimous decision could not be reached after more than a day of deliberation.

During his testimony Friday, Weiss he was following the Tueller Drill, also known as the “21-foot rule” during the shooting.

Prior to him taking the stand, the jury listened to the recording of the discussion between Weiss and police moments after the shooting.

The Minnesota BCA also said Friday that there was no spit from Rahim on Weiss’ face but there was spit on Weiss’ jacket.

Weiss had said the argument between the two escalated and he felt threatened by Rahim.

We will have continuing coverage throughout the day.

COMPLETE COVERAGE

Testimony fills Day 4 of Weiss murder trial. Click here. 

Why was a mistrial declared in the first trial? Click here. 

Court documents detail shooting. Click here. 

Jury seated in Weiss retrial. Click here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking a warm and windy Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weiss retrial: Day four

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

TIC cross country

Image

Lourdes narrowly escapes Cotter, advances to state

Image

Austin holds off Lourdes in Section 1A title match

Image

Sportsmanship at its finest

Image

Kavars Trial: Day Three

Image

Infant and pregnancy loss awareness

Image

Kavars takes the stand in animal neglect case

Image

Logan's law is working

Community Events