Weiss takes the stand in own defense on Day 5 of Rochester murder trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Testifying in his own defense, Alexander Weiss said Friday he has never been in a fistfight and said the only reason he had a gun was to protect himself due to living in an unsafe residence.

Weiss is on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Rahim after a traffic collision in January of 2018. The first trial resulted in a mistrial after a unanimous decision could not be reached after more than a day of deliberation.

During his testimony Friday, Weiss he was following the Tueller Drill, also known as the “21-foot rule” during the shooting.

Prior to him taking the stand, the jury listened to the recording of the discussion between Weiss and police moments after the shooting.

The Minnesota BCA also said Friday that there was no spit from Rahim on Weiss’ face but there was spit on Weiss’ jacket.

Weiss had said the argument between the two escalated and he felt threatened by Rahim.

