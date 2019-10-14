Weiss' second-degree Olmsted County murder retrial begins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Alexander Weiss’ second-degree murder retrial began Monday

Weiss is on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim after the two were involved in a traffic collision in January of 2018. The first trial resulted in a mistrial after a unanimous decision could not be reached after more than a day of deliberation.

Jury selection is slated to start today.

During the first trial, the prosecution and defense called several witnesses to the stand. That included Weiss who testified, saying the shooting was an act of self-defense.

Prosecutors responded to Weiss’ claim by calling his decision to shoot Rahim both “unreasonable” and “unnecessary.”

Defense attorney James McGeeney painted a very different picture of the events that unfolded, saying Weiss was put in a position where he had no other choice.