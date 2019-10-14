Clear

Weiss' second-degree Olmsted County murder retrial begins

Weiss is on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim after the two were involved in a traffic collision in January of 2018.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 8:51 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2019 1:42 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Alexander Weiss’ second-degree murder retrial began Monday

Weiss is on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim after the two were involved in a traffic collision in January of 2018. The first trial resulted in a mistrial after a unanimous decision could not be reached after more than a day of deliberation.

Jury selection is slated to start today.

Read more on the case here. 

During the first trial, the prosecution and defense called several witnesses to the stand. That included Weiss who testified, saying the shooting was an act of self-defense.

Prosecutors responded to Weiss’ claim by calling his decision to shoot Rahim both “unreasonable” and “unnecessary.”

Defense attorney James McGeeney painted a very different picture of the events that unfolded, saying Weiss was put in a position where he had no other choice.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Warmer weather is set to return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: The importance of emergency funds

Image

Alexander Weiss retrial starts Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast -Monday

Image

Recruiting the new generation of 4-H

Image

Phase one of Beach Enhancement project underway

Image

Eyota's volunteer fire department set to get new equipment

Image

Lake Zumbro dredging project almost done

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Community Events