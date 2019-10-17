Weiss murder trial, day 3: Judge makes decision on what will be permissible in court

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Alexander Weiss’ second-degree murder retrial focused on what officers found at the scene during Wednesday's testimony.
Weiss is on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim after the two were involved in a traffic collision in January of 2018. The first trial resulted in a mistrial after a unanimous decision could not be reached after more than a day of deliberation.
On Wednesday morning, opening comments were made by both sides, and then witnesses took the stand.
First was the first Rochester Police Officer who arrived on the scene of the incident back in January.
The prosecution showed the officer’s bodycam footage, along with other photos of the scene taken by other officers.
The judge decided the motions that the defense proposed were denied. The drugs that were found in Rahim’s system, the brass knuckles found on him, and his background will not be allowed to be brought up in the courtroom.
