Weiss murder trial: All evidence submitted, deliberation set to begin Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - All the evidence in the Alexander Weiss murder retrial has been presented and deliberations are set to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Weiss is on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Rahim after a traffic collision in January of 2018. The first trial resulted in a mistrial after a unanimous decision could not be reached after more than a day of deliberation.

The judge Monday called for a short recess before jury instructions will be given.

The trial began Oct. 14, and Week 1 concluded with Weiss taking the stand in his own defense.

He is claiming self-defense in the shooting.

#UPDATE all of the evidence has been presented for the Alexander Weiss retrial. The judge has called a recess for about 20 minutes, then the jury instructions will be given. The jury is being sequestered tonight and deliberations will begin tomorrow at 9am. — Brooke McKivergan (@BrookeReports) October 21, 2019

COMPLETE COVERAGE

Weiss takes the stand in own defense. Click here.

Testimony fills Day 4 of Weiss murder trial. Click here.

Why was a mistrial declared in the first trial? Click here.

Court documents detail shooting. Click here.

Jury seated in Weiss retrial. Click here.