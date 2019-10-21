Clear
Weiss murder trial: All evidence submitted, deliberation set to begin Tuesday

All the evidence in the Alexander Weiss murder retrial has been presented and deliberations are set to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 11:05 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:05 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - All the evidence in the Alexander Weiss murder retrial has been presented and deliberations are set to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Weiss is on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Rahim after a traffic collision in January of 2018. The first trial resulted in a mistrial after a unanimous decision could not be reached after more than a day of deliberation.

The judge Monday called for a short recess before jury instructions will be given.

The trial began Oct. 14, and Week 1 concluded with Weiss taking the stand in his own defense.

He is claiming self-defense in the shooting.

