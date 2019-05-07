Clear
Jury reaches impasse in Weiss murder trial; judge urges jurors to keep deliberating

The 12-member jury on the Alexander Weiss second-degree murder case reached an impasse Tuesday afternoon but a judge said it was too soon to give up.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 3:34 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 3:41 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 12-member jury on the Alexander Weiss second-degree murder case reached an impasse Tuesday afternoon but a judge said it was too soon to give up.

Weiss is on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim after the two were involved in a traffic collision in January of 2018.

The judge is requiring jurors to return to deliberations Tuesday afternoon. If the jury can't reach a unanimous decision, the court will consider a mistrial.

Deliberations continued at around 3:20 p.m.

Read more on the case here. 

Last week, the prosecution and defense called several witnesses to the stand. That included Weiss who testified, saying the shooting was an act of self-defense.

Prosecutors responded to Weiss’ claim by calling his decision to shoot Rahim both “unreasonable” and “unnecessary.”

Defense attorney James McGeeney painted a very different picture of the events that unfolded, saying Weiss was put in a position where he had no other choice.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday the jury ended deliberations for the night without reaching a verdict.

Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
