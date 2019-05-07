Jury reaches impasse in Weiss murder trial; judge urges jurors to keep deliberating

#BREAKING Jury on Weiss murder trial reached an impasse/deadlock this afternoon, but the judge says it was “too soon to do that.” Deliberations continue at 3:22 pm @KIMTNews3
— Calyn Thompson (@CalynTReports) May 7, 2019
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 12-member jury on the Alexander Weiss second-degree murder case reached an impasse Tuesday afternoon but a judge said it was too soon to give up.
Weiss is on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim after the two were involved in a traffic collision in January of 2018.
The judge is requiring jurors to return to deliberations Tuesday afternoon. If the jury can't reach a unanimous decision, the court will consider a mistrial.
Deliberations continued at around 3:20 p.m.
Last week, the prosecution and defense called several witnesses to the stand. That included Weiss who testified, saying the shooting was an act of self-defense.
Prosecutors responded to Weiss’ claim by calling his decision to shoot Rahim both “unreasonable” and “unnecessary.”
Defense attorney James McGeeney painted a very different picture of the events that unfolded, saying Weiss was put in a position where he had no other choice.
Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday the jury ended deliberations for the night without reaching a verdict.
