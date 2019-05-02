Weiss makes claim for self-defense in Rochester murder trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Testimony continued Wednesday with multiple people testifying in the second-degree murder trial of Alexander Weiss.

Weiss is accused of killing Muhammad Rahim during a Jan. 14, 2018, traffic accident escalated into a shooting.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner detailed the autopsy results and a police sergeant talked about the shooting. The first person called to the stand this week was the police officer who responded first.

Weiss is claiming self-defense and has pleaded not guilty.

Documents state Weiss told officers that he saw a Chevy Cavalier hit the sewer gate on the north side of 31st St. NE. Weiss said he drove his Subaru near the Cavalier and the Cavalier backed into Weiss’ vehicle.

Weiss claims that a male passenger got out of the vehicle and became aggressive. At that point, Weiss told police he returned to his Subaru and retrieved his phone and a handgun. Weiss said the Cavalier moved to the south side of 31st St. NE before the driver, Rahim, got out of the vehicle and became confrontational.

According to a passenger in Rahim’s vehicle, Weiss got out of his car after the crash “as if he wished to fight.”

The passenger also said that Rahim got very close to Weiss, “puffing out his chest” before Weiss pulled a gun. According to the passenger, Rahim told Weiss, “I ******* dare you to do it” once the gun was pulled.

The passenger claims that neither he nor Rahim touched Weiss before the shooting.

According to the autopsy, Rahim died from a single gunshot wound. Police say only one 911 call was received, and that came from Weiss.