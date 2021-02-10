Weird noises in your attic attributed to cold temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Have you been hearing weird noises in your house?

This could be an unexplained pop or the sound of your front door closing.

The owner of Stier Construction says this happens in attics of homes during the colder months.

These noises are from roof rafters shrinking just a little bit in the cold.

Luke Stier says it's cold air coming in, which pulls the moisture out of the wood, shrinking the wood.

He says there can be a variety of noises you may hear.

"I have heard before it can be anything like a popping, to a shotgun. And the more insulation you have in your roof, your attic space, the less you will hear because it's going to muffle that sound," says Stier.

Stier says this is nothing to be worried about.

Once the weather warms up again, everything will go back to normal.