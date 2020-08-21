Weighing the pros and cons of virtual conventions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Democratic National Convention has just wrapped up and while there's a lot to takeaway from the four day event politically, it's also sparked a debate about whether the lack of high energy convention halls could hurt either party.

The DNC appeared to go smoothly despite risks of technical glitches, such as lagged Zoom calls, slowing down proceedings.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says the lack of high enthusiasm added an air of seriousness that helped drive home the points of a number of democratic speakers.

The broadcast also included a virtual roll call that took viewers on a tour of the country which is something that wouldn't have happen during a traditional national convention.

However, Hardy says the lack of high energy can have its drawbacks as well.

He added, "Another negative I would say for sure is the energy. There's not the energy when a speaker comes out and there's 20,000 people yelling for their party."

Hardy believes the Republicans will now take what they've learned from the Democratic National Convention and apply it to their own when it begins on August 24th.