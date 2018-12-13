Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Weeks-long investigation leads to 3 drug arrests in NE Iowa

Destiny Chambers

An investigation that lasted around seven weeks has resulted in three drug arrests connected to a Calmar residence.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 10:07 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 10:14 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - An investigation that lasted around seven weeks has resulted in three drug arrests connected to a Calmar residence, and additional arrests and charges are pending.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrests of 37-year-old Destiny Chambers, of Calmar, 21-year-old Dominick Watson, of Calmar, and 27-year-old Lane Breitsprecher, 27, of Fort Atkinson.
A search warrant was executed Wednesday at 4 p.m. at 501 S. Maryville St.
“During the course of the investigation, numerous vehicles and pedestrian traffic would come and go from the residence, staying for varying amounts of time, ranging from approximately 30 seconds to a couple hours or overnight,” a criminal complaint stated.
Methamphetamine was found in the residence.
Charges filed are as follows:
Chambers - felony controlled substance violation, felony failure to affix a tax stamp, felony gathering where controlled substances are used and aggravated possession of a controlled substance.
Watson - felony controlled substance violation, felony gathering where controlled substances are used and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Breitsprecher - controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Should Rochester keep the corn tower?

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Mason City SPIN heading to nationals

Image

Alexanders signs with NIACC

Image

Water tower disagreements

Image

Keeping the Corn

Image

Raising money for wildfire victims

Image

Plymouth road flood meeting

Image

Ham for the Holidays

Image

SAW: John Marshall's Jessie Ruden

Community Events