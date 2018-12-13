Weeks-long investigation leads to 3 drug arrests in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - An investigation that lasted around seven weeks has resulted in three drug arrests connected to a Calmar residence, and additional arrests and charges are pending.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrests of 37-year-old Destiny Chambers, of Calmar, 21-year-old Dominick Watson, of Calmar, and 27-year-old Lane Breitsprecher, 27, of Fort Atkinson.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday at 4 p.m. at 501 S. Maryville St.

“During the course of the investigation, numerous vehicles and pedestrian traffic would come and go from the residence, staying for varying amounts of time, ranging from approximately 30 seconds to a couple hours or overnight,” a criminal complaint stated.

Methamphetamine was found in the residence.

Charges filed are as follows:

Chambers - felony controlled substance violation, felony failure to affix a tax stamp, felony gathering where controlled substances are used and aggravated possession of a controlled substance.

Watson - felony controlled substance violation, felony gathering where controlled substances are used and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Breitsprecher - controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.