Weekly COVID update for Mason City and Clear Lake schools

MASON CITY, Iowa – A high of 75 Mason City public school students had to be quarantined due to the coronavirus for the week ending November 20.

The Mason City Community School District says it currently has positive coronavirus cases in Harding Elementary, Hoover Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Lincoln Intermediate, John Adams Middle School, Mason City High School, Mason City Alternative School, Pinecrest Center, and the Administrative Center.

For the full week, the combined number of staff and student positive cases was:

November 16 – 13

November 17 – 14

November 18 – 4

November 19 – 11

November 20 – 1

The total number of staff and students quarantined was:

November 16 – 81

November 17 – 43

November 18 – 14

November 19 – 69

November 20 – 3

Daily student absenteeism due to illness for the week ranged from 1.3% to 9.7% by building with the district average being 4.1%.

Clear Lake Community School District says it currently has 14 positive COVID-19 cases among students and 9 among staff, with 133 students and 11 staff members in quarantine. That works out to around Since July 30, Clear Lake schools have had a total of 30 students and 20 staff test positive for the coronavirus. The district says another 51 students and 12 staff members are in isolation.

Average daily attendance for Clear Lake Community School District for the week of November 20 was 98%. For the previous school year, average daily attendance was 96.8%.

The school district says it now has 143 remote learners at Clear Lake High School, Clear Lake Middle School, and Clear Creek Elementary.

Newman Catholic School says for the week ending November 20, it had between 1 and 5 active cases of COVID-19 among students each day and between 1 and 5 active cases among staff for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. There were between 25 and 29 students and between 1 and 5 staff members in quarantine each day of the week.