Weekend storm on track to hit viewing area with rain, ice and heavy snow

Our weekend storm is still on track to arrive Saturday morning. We will be on the cooler side of the system but this could very well turn into the tale of two states:

Southern Minnesota (Saturday high around 33): Mainly snow in southern Minnesota with a brief window of a wintry mix on Saturday afternoon before turning over to snow showers Saturday evening and Saturday night. The snow will be heaviest in the morning/early afternoon and lighter from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Light icing is expected in southern Minnesota with more snow expected - right now about 5-10 inches but that can change and will be variable. The highest snow amounts will be found just north of the area.

North Iowa (Saturday high around 35): Mainly a heavy wintry mix (freezing rain/snow/sleet) to begin early to mid morning followed by a brief period of rain in the late morning/early afternoon back to wintry mix in the afternoon to light snow for the evening into Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Icing could be heavy across north Iowa with less snow amounts. North Iowa will be the most variable with snow of a trace to 5 inches but heavier icing.

Across the area: Winds will be strong and gusty for a time on Saturday morning and again Saturday night and Sunday. While blowing snow is likely, we will be dealing with a heavy snow and therefore blizzard conditions are not expected. Travel will be impacted and changes are still possible.

Winter Storm Watch Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Snow, Wintry Mix Likely Saturday... .Another winter storm is taking aim on the region for the weekend with the promise of snow to a wintry mix. Snow looks to move into southeast Minnesota early Saturday morning, spreading across north-central Wisconsin for the afternoon. It would then continue through the night, moving northeast early Sunday morning. A brief period of freezing precipitation is possible before the main area of snow moves in, and possibly as it exits. Currently 4 to 8 inches of snow are expected, the bulk of which would fall during the afternoon and evening hours. If freezing precipitation is realized, a light glaze of ice would be possible. Wind could be a factor during the late night hours of Saturday into Sunday morning...drifting and blowing the fallen snow. Travel will be impacted. Be prepared for slippery to hazardous driving conditions, especially for the afternoon and evening hours. In addition, with the snow expected to be heavy in nature, and considerable snow having already fallen in February, there could be roof failures. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could educe visibility.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Winter Storm Watch Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...MAJOR WINTER STORM EXPECTED SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY MORNING WITH HEAVY SNOW LIKELY... .A Winter Storm Watch has been issued across all of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin from Saturday through Sunday morning. Heavy snow will develop over the Plains and advance into southern and western Minnesota early Saturday morning, before reaching eastern Minnesota by late morning, and western Wisconsin by early afternoon. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected through early evening before easing Saturday night. Some rain or freezing rain could mix with the snow at times along I-90 Saturday. The snow is expected to end by mid morning Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches are possible across the entire region, with the highest amounts currently expected across central Minnesota, including western parts of the Twin Cities metro. Strong northwest winds will develop Saturday night and Sunday morning with gusts of 40 to 45 mph possible. This will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow, but widespread blizzard conditions are not currently expected. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Waseca, Steele, Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.