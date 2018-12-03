Weekend snow totals range from an inch to upwards of 8 inches

Just how thin was the line between a small amount of snow and significant snowfall this weekend?

Some areas in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa received around eight inches of snow. Others, however, received around an inch.

Albert Lea, Rochester, some areas in northern Kossuth county in Iowa received around eight inches of snow. Austin tallied around 4.5 inches, while locations such as Garner, Clear Lake and Mason City received between 2-3 inches. Moving to the east, Charles City received around an inch.

Take a look at the map for snowfall totals from the weekend.