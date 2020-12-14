Weekend shooting leads to charges against 3 teens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A back-and-forth shooting over the weekend resulted in charges against multiple teens.

Rochester police said it received a call at 2:23 pm. for a report of a gunshot.

After talking with witnesses and viewing the video, officers learned there was a vehicle traveling westbound on 8th St. when someone fired from the vehicle.

Three teens in a nearby alley shot back at the car, and the three males took off on foot before they were located in the 10 block of 6th St. NE.

A 9mm handgun and casings were located it led to charges against three people.

A 15-year-old male from Rochester was charged with aiding an offender, possessing a weapon under 18, and possession of stolen property.

A 16-year-old male from Rochester was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a pistol.

Deandre Johnson, 19, of Rochester, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, stolen property and could face a charge of theft of a firearm.

Nobody was injured in the incident.