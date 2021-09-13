Weekend gunfire led to massive law enforcement response in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Authorities say a weekend “ruse” caused a massive law enforcement response in North Iowa.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch got a report around 7:01 pm Saturday of an assault allegedly taking place in Thompson. A deputy arrived at the scene and determined the report had been a truck to lure law enforcement to a particular address.

An officer-involved shooting then took place. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating and the officer has been placed on administrative leave. No other details about the incident have been released.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Mills Police Department, Forest City Police Department, Britt Police Department, Garner Police Department, Thompson Fire Department, Forest City Ambulance Service, Buffalo Center Fire Department, MercyOne Air Med, and the Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 641-584-2828.