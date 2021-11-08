Weekend fires in Olmsted County destroy a building, damage motorcycles in different incident

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Fires over the last couple of days in Olmsted County resulted in one building being destroyed and thousands of dollars worth of damage to another property.

One happened Friday night in the 600 block of 6th St. SE. in Stewartville. A detached garage caught on fire and was destroyed. The owners of the residence were not home at the time of the blaze.

A second fire was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1400 block of Windsor Chase Dr. SW. in Rochester.

A resident was winterizing a motorcycle when it caught on fire and damaged another motorcycle. Around $10,000 in damage was reported.