Clear

Weekend fire in Albert Lea was intentionally set, officials say

Authorities said a fire Saturday afternoon was set intentionally.

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 8:56 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities said a fire Saturday afternoon was set intentionally.

The Albert Lea Fire Department responded to 114 ½ Broadway Ave. S. at 3:28 p.m.

Discarded household trash was found on fire and smoke filled the second-floor hallway.

“The fire was located in this area outside one of the residences and quickly extinguished. Fire crews ventilated the building. The only damage to the structure was to the immediate area outside of the apartment and some smoke on the walls in the hallway stairwell,” the fire department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albert Lea Fire Rescue.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 1°
Quieter week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cyber Monday Shopping tips

Image

Protecting your packages from porch pirates

Image

Seans Weather 12/2

Image

Group raising funds for dog park

Image

Homeless for the Holidays

Image

Organizers answer questions about statewide cycling events

Image

Traffic update from Chris Nelson 12/1

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/1

Image

Mohawk alumni pay tribute to the 'Old Barn'

Image

Sean Weather 11/30

Community Events