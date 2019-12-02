Weekend fire in Albert Lea was intentionally set, officials say

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Authorities said a fire Saturday afternoon was set intentionally.

The Albert Lea Fire Department responded to 114 ½ Broadway Ave. S. at 3:28 p.m.

Discarded household trash was found on fire and smoke filled the second-floor hallway.

“The fire was located in this area outside one of the residences and quickly extinguished. Fire crews ventilated the building. The only damage to the structure was to the immediate area outside of the apartment and some smoke on the walls in the hallway stairwell,” the fire department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Albert Lea Fire Rescue.