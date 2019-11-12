Weekend drug arrest in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A wanted man is arrested after a weekend traffic stop.

Michael Shulze, 24 of Rochester, was picked up on an outstanding warrant around 2 am Saturday in the 200 block of 1st Avenue SW. Rochester police say while being booked, Shulze admitted to having some cocaine in his sock.

Officers say they found 4.04 grams of the drug.

Shulze is accused of a 3rd degree controlled substance crime.