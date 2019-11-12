Clear

Weekend drug arrest in Rochester

Michael Shulze
Michael Shulze

Police say man admitted to cocaine possession.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 12:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A wanted man is arrested after a weekend traffic stop.

Michael Shulze, 24 of Rochester, was picked up on an outstanding warrant around 2 am Saturday in the 200 block of 1st Avenue SW. Rochester police say while being booked, Shulze admitted to having some cocaine in his sock.

Officers say they found 4.04 grams of the drug.

Shulze is accused of a 3rd degree controlled substance crime.

