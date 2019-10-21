Weekend crashes result in multiple hospitalizations in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A pair of accidents over the weekend - one involving an ATV and another involving a pair of vehicles - resulted in injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday at 4:45 p.m. it received a call about an ATV hitting a rock before it flipped and rolled in Elmira Township.

The driver, 24-year-old Samuel Anderson, had “severe pain” and was transported by Chatfield Ambulance to St. Marys Hospital.

On Saturday, at the intersection of County Rd. 10 and 129 in Dover, a collision resulted in one person suffering serious injuries.

Authorities said Joann Schultz, 86, of Chatfield, was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus when she was in the intersection by 43-year-old Emily Walsh, of Eyota.

Schultz was taken to St. Marys with serious injuries and Walsh suffered minor injuries and had to be extricated from her vehicle.