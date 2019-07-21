Weekend busy with storm clean up

Clear
Some residents and tree removal companies are spending part of their weekend chopping and cutting up and hauling away trees that were damaged in Saturday's storms

Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Some people spent their weekend cleaning up the remnants of Saturday's severe weather that ripped through the area.

Heavy rain and strong winds left behind damage mostly to tree limbs, and it's been a busy time for tree removal services in Cerro Gordo County.

John Sherman with Affordable Arbor is one that is busy with cutting up trees that fell due to the force of strong wind gusts.

"Clear Lake lost a lot of trees, snapped them right off. Most of them were snapped halfway up or uprooted."

And there's still more to go.

"We've been at 4 or 5 houses this morning, and we have at least that many more to do today. The littler ones we'll get to tomorrow and the next day. We're working 7 days a week at this point now."

In Mason City, a crew with Cutting Edge spent part of their day cutting up a large, dead tree that partially fell on top of a roof. Chad Bernhardt says there's a method when cutting a tree this size down, in order to avoid more damage.

"When the limb comes down on the house, you got pressure points on the ground and against the house. You get your loader underneath it, you pick it up to where the pressure points come up, you cut them off. When you get more pressure points, go down, pick it up a bit. You just whittle at it."

With the recent storm, it extends a backlog that they've been trying to work at since earlier in the season.

"It kind of puts our regularly scheduled people on hold for a week, and I don't like that. But with property damage, we try to take care of people a bit quicker than with trimming."

Bernhardt asks for customers to be patient.

"I'm going to get to you. I'm just trying to make everybody happy. We're working at a pretty good pace."

