Weekend burglaries results in four arrests in Bremer County

(L to R) Richard Lusher, Jerred Clos, Dylan Stull, Allison McPherson
Alleged crimes happened Saturday and Sunday morning.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 12:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WAVERLY, Iowa – Four people were arrested for two weekend burglaries in Bremer County.

The first two were caught when the Sheriff’s Officer responded to a burglary in progress a little after 11 am Saturday in the 2200 block of Viking Avenue in Sumner. Richard Lusher of Evansdale and Jerred Clos of Waterloo are facing charges of 3rd degree burglary.

The second burglary report came in about 8:40 am Sunday and deputies were sent to the 2700 block of Midway Avenue. Dylan Stull and Waterloo and Allison McPherson of Waterloo were arrested at the scene. Stull is accused of attempted 3rd degree burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, and carrying weapons. McPherson is charged with attempted 3rd degree burglary and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

All four were taken to the Bremer County Jail. The Iowa State Patrol assisted with the Sunday arrests.

