Weekend Forecast: Warm start, then turning cooler for Sunday

Heading into the weekend, we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday. There may also be some haze around as wildfire smoke moves through the Upper Midwest. It will also be quite warm as highs reach the middle 80s. A cold front will move through Saturday night, which could kick off a few showers or storms, but will also usher in cooler conditions for Sunday.
Warm weather continues on Saturday, but cooler air moves in to end the weekend.
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 8:27 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 9:19 PM
