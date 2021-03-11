Weekend Forecast: Mild on Saturday Before Rain Showers Arrive Sunday

Heading into the weekend, more sunshine and mild conditions are expected for Saturday. We'll see highs generally in the middle to upper 50s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Changes arrive for Sunday as clouds will overspread the area ahead of a storm system which will bring rain and snow to the area Sunday night into Monday. This storm could impact travel on Monday, so continue to monitor the forecast for updates.
A storm system will build into the region on Sunday, bring rain and snow to the area Sunday night into Monday.
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 5:05 PM
