Weekend BB gun shootings leave many with property damage around Mason City

Damage from apparent BB gun shootings was reported throughout Mason City over the weekend.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 1:34 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Damage from apparent BB gun shootings was reported throughout Mason City over the weekend.

Mason City police said the damage wasn’t isolated to one part of town and there were more than a dozen reports.

Windows were broken out in some homes while vehicles suffered clear damage to windows and doors.

One woman told KIMT on Monday that she suffered $1,400 in damage due to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. 

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.

Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
