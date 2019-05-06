MASON CITY, Iowa - Damage from apparent BB gun shootings was reported throughout Mason City over the weekend.
Mason City police said the damage wasn’t isolated to one part of town and there were more than a dozen reports.
Windows were broken out in some homes while vehicles suffered clear damage to windows and doors.
One woman told KIMT on Monday that she suffered $1,400 in damage due to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
We will have more on this story as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Weekend BB gun shootings leave many with property damage around Mason City
- Rochester woman sentenced for BB gun shooting
- Boys accused of shooting a BB gun in Austin
- Austin teen accused of BB gun shooting pleads not guilty
- Patriot Ride leaves Mason City
- Mason City taking care of blighted properties
- Fire damages vacant Mason City home
- Police investigate person shot with a BB gun
- Teens arrested for robbery involving knife and BB gun
- Mason City man accused of weekend assault
Scroll for more content...