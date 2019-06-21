Week 5 IGHSAU softball poll

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its weekly poll with five local teams finding their way in the rankings in four different classes.
Class 1A
3. Clarksville
9. Bishop Garrigan
Class 2A
6. Central Springs
Class 3A
11. New Hampton
Class 4A
3. Charles City
