Week 4 IGHSAU softball rankings

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its weekly poll with five area team in this week’s rankings.
Class 1A
11. Bishop Garrigan
Dropped Out: Newman Catholic
Class 2A
8. Central Springs
Class 3A
13. New Hampton
14. Crestwood
Class 4A
3. Charles City
