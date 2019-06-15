Clear

Week 4 IGHSAU softball rankings

Five locals team make the rankings.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 12:22 AM
Updated: Jun 15, 2019 12:23 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its weekly poll with five area team in this week’s rankings.

Class 1A
11. Bishop Garrigan
Dropped Out: Newman Catholic

Class 2A
8. Central Springs

Class 3A
13. New Hampton
14. Crestwood

Class 4A
3. Charles City

