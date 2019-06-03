Clear

Week 2 Iowa prep baseball rankings: Newman, St. Ansgar ranked in 1A

Newman Catholic remains ranked No. 1 in Class 1A.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 8:41 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 8:53 AM

2019 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings
Week 2 Rankings (Released June 2, 2019)

Class 4A (Record)
1. Johnston (8-0)
2. Epworth, Western Dubuque (5-1)
3. Dowling Catholic (3-0)
4. Iowa City West (6-1)
5. Urbandale (3-1)
6. Waukee (5-0)
7. Southeast Polk (6-3)
8. Ankeny Centennial (4-0)
9. Ankeny (3-0)
10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (4-3)

Others:
Dubuque Hempstead; North Scott; Sioux City East

Class 3A (Record)
1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (5-0)
2. Davenport, Assumption (5-2)
3. Central DeWitt (5-0)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-0)
5. Harlan (6-0)
6. Solon (5-1)
7. Marion (4-1)
8. Grinnell (7-0)
9. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1)
10. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (4-1)

Others:
Ballard; Bishop Heelan, Sioux City; Centerville; Dallas Center-Grimes; Storm Lake; Washington; Winterset

Class 2A (Record)
1. Wilton (4-0)
2. Dike-New Hartford (8-0)
3. Treynor (8-0)
4. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (9-1)
5. North Linn (11-1)
6. Van Meter (3-1)
7. New Hampton (9-0)
8. Cascade (5-2)
9. Underwood (4-1)
10. West Lyon (6-0)

Others:
Hinton; Kuemper Catholic, Carroll; MVAOCOU; Ogden; Roland-Story

Class 1A (Record)
1. Newman Catholic, Mason City (5-0)
2. Don Bosco (6-0)
3. Southeast Warren (6-0)
4. Martensdale-St. Mary's (4-2)
5. Calamus-Wheatland (7-1)
6. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (3-3)
7. Alburnett (4-3)
8. Kingsley-Pierson (9-1)
9. Saint Ansgar (7-1)
10. HLV (8-0)

Others:
Akron-Westfield; Bishop Garrigan; Kee; Lisbon; Pekin; St. Mary’s, Remsen; South Winneshiek; Wapsie Valley; Woodbury Central

