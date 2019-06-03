2019 IHSBCA Baseball Rankings
Week 2 Rankings (Released June 2, 2019)
Class 4A (Record)
1. Johnston (8-0)
2. Epworth, Western Dubuque (5-1)
3. Dowling Catholic (3-0)
4. Iowa City West (6-1)
5. Urbandale (3-1)
6. Waukee (5-0)
7. Southeast Polk (6-3)
8. Ankeny Centennial (4-0)
9. Ankeny (3-0)
10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (4-3)
Others:
Dubuque Hempstead; North Scott; Sioux City East
Class 3A (Record)
1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (5-0)
2. Davenport, Assumption (5-2)
3. Central DeWitt (5-0)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-0)
5. Harlan (6-0)
6. Solon (5-1)
7. Marion (4-1)
8. Grinnell (7-0)
9. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1)
10. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (4-1)
Others:
Ballard; Bishop Heelan, Sioux City; Centerville; Dallas Center-Grimes; Storm Lake; Washington; Winterset
Class 2A (Record)
1. Wilton (4-0)
2. Dike-New Hartford (8-0)
3. Treynor (8-0)
4. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (9-1)
5. North Linn (11-1)
6. Van Meter (3-1)
7. New Hampton (9-0)
8. Cascade (5-2)
9. Underwood (4-1)
10. West Lyon (6-0)
Others:
Hinton; Kuemper Catholic, Carroll; MVAOCOU; Ogden; Roland-Story
Class 1A (Record)
1. Newman Catholic, Mason City (5-0)
2. Don Bosco (6-0)
3. Southeast Warren (6-0)
4. Martensdale-St. Mary's (4-2)
5. Calamus-Wheatland (7-1)
6. St. Albert, Council Bluffs (3-3)
7. Alburnett (4-3)
8. Kingsley-Pierson (9-1)
9. Saint Ansgar (7-1)
10. HLV (8-0)
Others:
Akron-Westfield; Bishop Garrigan; Kee; Lisbon; Pekin; St. Mary’s, Remsen; South Winneshiek; Wapsie Valley; Woodbury Central
Related Content
- Week 2 Iowa prep baseball rankings: Newman, St. Ansgar ranked in 1A
- First Iowa prep baseball rankings released: Newman ranked No. 1
- Minnesota prep girls basketball rankings
- IA HS Baseball Rankings (5/18)
- IA HS Baseball Rankings (6/4)
- IA HS Baseball Rankings (6/11)
- IA HS Baseball Rankings (7/2)
- Ranked No. 2 in Class A, St. Ansgar continues winning ways
- Host of area teams ranked in Iowa dual team rankings
- Newman Catholic wrestling team has high expectations, four ranked wrestlers