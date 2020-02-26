Clear

Wednesday's section hoops and statewide scores

Multiple area teams are headed to the section quarterfinals.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 11:24 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Blake 55, Fridley 50

Grand Rapids 80, Duluth Denfeld 59

Mesabi East 67, International Falls 65

St. Louis Park 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 56

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

4A Section 1

Quarterfinal

Farmington 76, Rochester Century 29

New Prague 58, Owatonna 45

Rochester John Marshall 54, Lakeville South 42

Rochester Mayo 63, Northfield 42

4A Section 2

Quarterfinal

Chaska 65, Bloomington Jefferson 21

Eden Prairie 71, Chanhassen 48

Minnetonka 52, Prior Lake 45

Shakopee 61, Edina 41

4A Section 3

Quarterfinal

Apple Valley 57, Eastview 43

Burnsville 74, Eagan 69

Lakeville North 84, Hastings 47

Rosemount 63, Park (Cottage Grove) 24

4A Section 4

Quarterfinal

East Ridge 78, Tartan 36

Stillwater 87, North St. Paul 10

White Bear Lake 69, St. Paul Central 45

Woodbury 53, Cretin-Derham Hall 34

4A Section 5

Quarterfinal

Centennial 81, Osseo 50

Champlin Park 74, Spring Lake Park 67

Park Center 86, Irondale 62

Roseville 40, Mounds View 34

4A Section 6

Quarterfinal

Hopkins 92, Minneapolis Washburn 19

Robbinsdale Cooper 54, Minneapolis South 46

St. Louis Park 76, Minneapolis Southwest 40

Wayzata 77, Robbinsdale Armstrong 39

4A Section 7

Quarterfinal

Blaine 63, Coon Rapids 43

Cambridge-Isanti 66, Anoka 43

Forest Lake 67, Duluth East 32

3A Section 1

Quarterfinal

Albert Lea 66, Byron 58

Austin 74, Faribault 31

Kasson-Mantorville 78, Winona 61

3A Section 2

Quarterfinal

Mankato West 97, Worthington 67

Marshall 78, New Ulm 38

St. Peter 59, Hutchinson 47

Waconia 59, Mankato East 46

3A Section 3

Quarterfinal

Henry Sibley 73, St. Paul Highland Park 45

Simley 94, St. Paul Harding 24

St. Croix Lutheran 70, South St. Paul 53

St. Paul Como Park 63, Visitation 38

3A Section 4

Quarterfinal

DeLaSalle 107, Minneapolis Edison 25

Hill-Murray 81, Columbia Heights 40

Mahtomedi 87, Fridley 67

Totino-Grace 55, St. Anthony 44

3A Section 6

Quarterfinal

Benilde-St. Margaret's 68, Minneapolis Roosevelt 34

Holy Angels 95, Mound Westonka 45

Orono 58, Bloomington Kennedy 50

Richfield 54, Delano 36

3A Section 7

First Round

Grand Rapids 49, North Branch 42

Hermantown 83, Duluth Denfeld 41

Hibbing 65, Chisago Lakes 41

Princeton 64, Cloquet 44

2A Section 4

First Round

St. Croix Prep 51, Hiawatha Collegiate 15

2A Section 7

First Round

Crosby-Ironton 60, Two Harbors 30

Duluth Marshall 77, International Falls 34

Moose Lake/Willow River 63, Pillager 51

Pequot Lakes 60, Aitkin 20

Virginia 57, Greenway 20

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
Temps fall into the 20s for highs
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday's section hoops

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour in Rochester 2-26

Image

SAW: Sara Faber

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/26

Image

Teen overcomes the odds to graduate from high school

Image

Prom impacted by coronavirus

Image

Parents at odds with RPS over CBD

Image

Rochester Rapid Transit

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Handling Aircraft Emergencies

Community Events