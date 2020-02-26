Wednesday's section hoops and statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Blake 55, Fridley 50
Grand Rapids 80, Duluth Denfeld 59
Mesabi East 67, International Falls 65
St. Louis Park 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 56
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
4A Section 1
Quarterfinal
Farmington 76, Rochester Century 29
New Prague 58, Owatonna 45
Rochester John Marshall 54, Lakeville South 42
Rochester Mayo 63, Northfield 42
4A Section 2
Quarterfinal
Chaska 65, Bloomington Jefferson 21
Eden Prairie 71, Chanhassen 48
Minnetonka 52, Prior Lake 45
Shakopee 61, Edina 41
4A Section 3
Quarterfinal
Apple Valley 57, Eastview 43
Burnsville 74, Eagan 69
Lakeville North 84, Hastings 47
Rosemount 63, Park (Cottage Grove) 24
4A Section 4
Quarterfinal
East Ridge 78, Tartan 36
Stillwater 87, North St. Paul 10
White Bear Lake 69, St. Paul Central 45
Woodbury 53, Cretin-Derham Hall 34
4A Section 5
Quarterfinal
Centennial 81, Osseo 50
Champlin Park 74, Spring Lake Park 67
Park Center 86, Irondale 62
Roseville 40, Mounds View 34
4A Section 6
Quarterfinal
Hopkins 92, Minneapolis Washburn 19
Robbinsdale Cooper 54, Minneapolis South 46
St. Louis Park 76, Minneapolis Southwest 40
Wayzata 77, Robbinsdale Armstrong 39
4A Section 7
Quarterfinal
Blaine 63, Coon Rapids 43
Cambridge-Isanti 66, Anoka 43
Forest Lake 67, Duluth East 32
3A Section 1
Quarterfinal
Albert Lea 66, Byron 58
Austin 74, Faribault 31
Kasson-Mantorville 78, Winona 61
3A Section 2
Quarterfinal
Mankato West 97, Worthington 67
Marshall 78, New Ulm 38
St. Peter 59, Hutchinson 47
Waconia 59, Mankato East 46
3A Section 3
Quarterfinal
Henry Sibley 73, St. Paul Highland Park 45
Simley 94, St. Paul Harding 24
St. Croix Lutheran 70, South St. Paul 53
St. Paul Como Park 63, Visitation 38
3A Section 4
Quarterfinal
DeLaSalle 107, Minneapolis Edison 25
Hill-Murray 81, Columbia Heights 40
Mahtomedi 87, Fridley 67
Totino-Grace 55, St. Anthony 44
3A Section 6
Quarterfinal
Benilde-St. Margaret's 68, Minneapolis Roosevelt 34
Holy Angels 95, Mound Westonka 45
Orono 58, Bloomington Kennedy 50
Richfield 54, Delano 36
3A Section 7
First Round
Grand Rapids 49, North Branch 42
Hermantown 83, Duluth Denfeld 41
Hibbing 65, Chisago Lakes 41
Princeton 64, Cloquet 44
2A Section 4
First Round
St. Croix Prep 51, Hiawatha Collegiate 15
2A Section 7
First Round
Crosby-Ironton 60, Two Harbors 30
Duluth Marshall 77, International Falls 34
Moose Lake/Willow River 63, Pillager 51
Pequot Lakes 60, Aitkin 20
Virginia 57, Greenway 20
