Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Wednesday's hoops highlights & statewide scores

Multiple teams headed to the section semis, four North Iowa schools headed to the state semis.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 11:52 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

1A Section 1

Quarterfinal

Blooming Prairie 72, Southland 50

Grand Meadow 40, Schaeffer Academy 38

Hayfield 60, Rushford-Peterson 48

Randolph 68, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 57

1A Section 7

Second Round

Carlton 69, South Ridge 66

Cherry 75, Silver Bay 64

Deer River 84, Bigfork 47

Ely 84, Hill City 44

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 92, Chisholm 57

Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Northland 60

Nashwauk-Keewatin 78, Littlefork-Big Falls 37

North Woods 93, Cook County 67

3A Section 2

Quarterfinal

Hutchinson 82, Mankato West 78

Mankato East 93, New Ulm 38

Marshall 68, Worthington 35

St. Peter 78, Willmar 63

3A Section 3

Second Round

Bloomington Kennedy 60, St. Croix Lutheran 56

Holy Angels 83, St. Paul Harding 61

Richfield 63, Henry Sibley 30

South St. Paul 68, St. Paul Highland Park 52

3A Section 4

Quarterfinal

Columbia Heights 77, Mahtomedi 70, OT

Minnehaha Academy 107, St. Paul Como Park 43

St. Anthony 73, St. Paul Johnson 66

Totino-Grace 74, Hill-Murray 55

3A Section 6

First Round

DeLaSalle 83, Minneapolis Roosevelt 23

Minneapolis Henry 68, Orono 58

Mound Westonka 65, Minneapolis Edison 51

Waconia 65, Benilde-St. Margaret's 55

3A Section 7

Quarterfinal

Grand Rapids 57, Chisago Lakes 50

Hermantown 87, North Branch 72

Hibbing 72, Cloquet 60

Princeton 87, Duluth Denfeld 45

4A Section 2

Quarterfinal

Chaska 45, Bloomington Jefferson 36

Eden Prairie 94, Chanhassen 61

Prior Lake 72, Minnetonka 44

Shakopee 70, Edina 52

4A Section 4

Quarterfinal

Cretin-Derham Hall 83, St. Paul Central 69

East Ridge 81, Stillwater 47

Tartan 65, North St. Paul 53

Woodbury 48, White Bear Lake 44

4A Section 5

Quarterfinal

Champlin Park 50, Osseo 47

Mounds View 65, Irondale 56, OT

Park Center 87, Centennial 49

Spring Lake Park 79, Roseville 45

4A Section 6

Quarterfinal

Hopkins 89, Minneapolis South 49

Robbinsdale Cooper 84, Minneapolis Southwest 64

St. Louis Park 73, Minneapolis Washburn 70

Wayzata 56, Robbinsdale Armstrong 54, OT

4A Section 7

Quarterfinal

Andover 63, Coon Rapids 56

Duluth East 80, Anoka 60

Forest Lake 60, Blaine 56

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

4A Section 3

Championship

Lakeville North 53, Rosemount 44

2A Section 5

Semifinal

Providence Academy 67, Holy Family Catholic 39

Watertown-Mayer 52, Annandale 35

2A Section 6

Semifinal

Albany 56, Royalton 49

Sauk Centre 58, Pine City 28

2A Section 7

Semifinal

Duluth Marshall 50, Esko 46

Pequot Lakes 63, Virginia 49

2A Section 8

Semifinal

Fergus Falls 89, Roseau 59

Pelican Rapids 51, Hawley 42

1A Section 5

Semifinal

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58

Ogilvie 56, Onamia 53

1A Section 6

Semifinal

Henning 38, Underwood 28

West Central 56, Hancock 43

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 3A, Substate 2

Finals

Ballard 65, Clear Lake 56

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 1A

State Quarterfinal

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 53

Bishop Garrigan 55, Martensdale-St. Marys 40

Newell-Fonda 77, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47

Saint Ansgar 51, Montezuma 46

Class 2A

State Quarterfinal

North Linn, Troy Mills 49, Western Christian 44

West Hancock, Britt 57, Logan-Magnolia 31

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Warmer weather is sticking around
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday's section and state basketball highlights

Image

SAW: Patrick Kennedy

Image

Sean Weather 3/4 2

Image

North Iowa voters say "YES"

Image

Big voter turnout for first MN primary

Image

New location for RPS school being considered

Image

Lake Zumbro rescue

Image

Mallet mea culpa

Image

Energy Benchmark Program

Image

Sean Weather 3/4

Community Events