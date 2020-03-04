Wednesday's hoops highlights & statewide scores

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
1A Section 1
Quarterfinal
Blooming Prairie 72, Southland 50
Grand Meadow 40, Schaeffer Academy 38
Hayfield 60, Rushford-Peterson 48
Randolph 68, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 57
1A Section 7
Second Round
Carlton 69, South Ridge 66
Cherry 75, Silver Bay 64
Deer River 84, Bigfork 47
Ely 84, Hill City 44
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 92, Chisholm 57
Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Northland 60
Nashwauk-Keewatin 78, Littlefork-Big Falls 37
North Woods 93, Cook County 67
3A Section 2
Quarterfinal
Hutchinson 82, Mankato West 78
Mankato East 93, New Ulm 38
Marshall 68, Worthington 35
St. Peter 78, Willmar 63
3A Section 3
Second Round
Bloomington Kennedy 60, St. Croix Lutheran 56
Holy Angels 83, St. Paul Harding 61
Richfield 63, Henry Sibley 30
South St. Paul 68, St. Paul Highland Park 52
3A Section 4
Quarterfinal
Columbia Heights 77, Mahtomedi 70, OT
Minnehaha Academy 107, St. Paul Como Park 43
St. Anthony 73, St. Paul Johnson 66
Totino-Grace 74, Hill-Murray 55
3A Section 6
First Round
DeLaSalle 83, Minneapolis Roosevelt 23
Minneapolis Henry 68, Orono 58
Mound Westonka 65, Minneapolis Edison 51
Waconia 65, Benilde-St. Margaret's 55
3A Section 7
Quarterfinal
Grand Rapids 57, Chisago Lakes 50
Hermantown 87, North Branch 72
Hibbing 72, Cloquet 60
Princeton 87, Duluth Denfeld 45
4A Section 2
Quarterfinal
Chaska 45, Bloomington Jefferson 36
Eden Prairie 94, Chanhassen 61
Prior Lake 72, Minnetonka 44
Shakopee 70, Edina 52
4A Section 4
Quarterfinal
Cretin-Derham Hall 83, St. Paul Central 69
East Ridge 81, Stillwater 47
Tartan 65, North St. Paul 53
Woodbury 48, White Bear Lake 44
4A Section 5
Quarterfinal
Champlin Park 50, Osseo 47
Mounds View 65, Irondale 56, OT
Park Center 87, Centennial 49
Spring Lake Park 79, Roseville 45
4A Section 6
Quarterfinal
Hopkins 89, Minneapolis South 49
Robbinsdale Cooper 84, Minneapolis Southwest 64
St. Louis Park 73, Minneapolis Washburn 70
Wayzata 56, Robbinsdale Armstrong 54, OT
4A Section 7
Quarterfinal
Andover 63, Coon Rapids 56
Duluth East 80, Anoka 60
Forest Lake 60, Blaine 56
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
4A Section 3
Championship
Lakeville North 53, Rosemount 44
2A Section 5
Semifinal
Providence Academy 67, Holy Family Catholic 39
Watertown-Mayer 52, Annandale 35
2A Section 6
Semifinal
Albany 56, Royalton 49
Sauk Centre 58, Pine City 28
2A Section 7
Semifinal
Duluth Marshall 50, Esko 46
Pequot Lakes 63, Virginia 49
2A Section 8
Semifinal
Fergus Falls 89, Roseau 59
Pelican Rapids 51, Hawley 42
1A Section 5
Semifinal
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58
Ogilvie 56, Onamia 53
1A Section 6
Semifinal
Henning 38, Underwood 28
West Central 56, Hancock 43
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 3A, Substate 2
Finals
Ballard 65, Clear Lake 56
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A
State Quarterfinal
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 53
Bishop Garrigan 55, Martensdale-St. Marys 40
Newell-Fonda 77, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47
Saint Ansgar 51, Montezuma 46
Class 2A
State Quarterfinal
North Linn, Troy Mills 49, Western Christian 44
West Hancock, Britt 57, Logan-Magnolia 31
