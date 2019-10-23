Wednesday's MSHSL section volleyball tournament scores

AAA Section 1
First Round
Farmington def. Owatonna, 3-1
Lakeville South def. Albert Lea, 25-10, 25-10, 25-11
Rochester Century def. Faribault, 26-24, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21
Winona def. Austin, 3-1
AAA Section 2
First Round
Chanhassen def. Prior Lake, 27-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22
Chaska def. Willmar, 3-0
Hutchinson def. Mankato East, 3-0
Waconia def. Mankato West, 3-0
AAA Section 7
First Round
Cambridge-Isanti def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21
Chisago Lakes def. Princeton, 26-24, 25-16, 31-29
St. Francis def. Duluth East, 25-8, 25-12, 25-19
AAA Section 8
First Round
Bemidji def. Big Lake, 3-2
Detroit Lakes def. St. Cloud Apollo, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17
Monticello def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-7, 25-7, 25-22
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Becker, 3-2
AA Section 4
First Round
Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10
Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Harding, 21-25, 25-23, 25-8, 25-16
St. Agnes def. Math and Science Academy, 25-16, 25-6, 25-18
Visitation def. South St. Paul, 19-25, 25-14, 25-9, 29-27
AA Section 5
First Round
Blake def. Columbia Heights, 3-1
Fridley def. Brooklyn Center, 26-24, 25-18, 25-18
Minneapolis Edison def. Minneapolis North, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18
St. Anthony def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-11, 25-10, 25-9
AA Section 7
First Round
Duluth Marshall def. Aitkin, 25-12, 25-19, 17-25, 25-19
Esko def. Mora, 25-12, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17
Hermantown def. Two Harbors, 25-4, 25-6, 25-7
Mesabi East def. International Falls, 25-11, 25-19, 25-11
North Branch def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-13, 25-11, 25-15
Pine City def. Cloquet, 25-22, 25-13, 25-15
Virginia def. Hibbing, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21
AA Section 8
First Round
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Thief River Falls, 25-11, 25-7, 25-19
Fergus Falls def. Staples-Motley, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20
Hawley def. Warroad, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18
Little Falls def. Pillager, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23
Pequot Lakes def. Pierz, 25-18, 25-10, 25-21
Perham def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22
Roseau def. East Grand Forks, 25-16, 25-10, 25-20
A Section 4
First Round
North Lakes Academy def. Chesterton Academy, 25-21, 25-21, 25-8
St. Paul Humboldt def. St. Paul Washington, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15
A Section 6
Second Round
Brandon-Evansville def. Underwood, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-14
Breckenridge def. Parkers Prairie, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-21, 25-23, 25-9
Frazee def. Barnesville, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18
Henning def. Hancock, 25-8, 25-9, 25-10
New York Mills def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-21, 25-14, 25-10
Park Christian def. Menahga, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17
Wadena-Deer Creek def. NCEUH, 25-22, 25-15, 25-12
A Section 7
Second Round
Carlton def. Cook County, 3-0
Cherry def. North Woods, 3-2
Chisholm def. Deer River, 25-9, 25-16, 25-15
Cromwell def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13
Ely def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-11, 25-8, 25-11
Floodwood def. Silver Bay, 25-8, 25-20, 25-12
Greenway def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-12, 25-8, 25-16
South Ridge def. Barnum, 3-2
