Wednesday's IGHSAU regional volleyball scores

Albia 25-25-25, Chariton 13-15-10
Algona 25-22-21-25-15, Southeast Valley 17-25-25-21-6
Ballard 25-25-23-25, Perry 12-20-25-18
Benton 21-26-25-25, Solon 25-24-17-18
Bondurant-Farrar 25-25-25, Des Moines Hoover 6-10-12
Carlisle 26-25-19-25-15, Oskaloosa 28-16-25-22-11
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-25-25, Prairie 23-22-21
Central Lee 20-25-26-25, West Burlington 25-13-24-20
Charles City 25-25-23-18-15, Mason City 13-21-25-25-7
Clinton 25-25-25, Maquoketa 21-23-20
Council Bluffs Jefferson 25-25-25, Sioux City West 12-11-19
Creston 25-25-25, Clarke 8-11-13
Crestwood 25-26-19-25, Clear Lake 23-24-25-16
Davenport Assumption 25-25-25, Camanche 18-17-15
Davenport Central 25-25-14-26, Davenport West 9-11-25-24
Davis County 25-25-26, Centerville 20-19-24
Decorah 25-25-23-23-15, Waterloo East 19-15-25-25-8
Denison-Schleswig 25-25-25, Spencer 13-14-22
Des Moines Christian 25-25-25, Saydel 8-6-0
Des Moines Roosevelt 25-25-25, Des Moines East 6-6-13
Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18-7-14
Fairfield 17-25-25-25, Mount Pleasant 25-21-13-12
Forest City 25-25-25, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14-14-11
Fort Madison 23-25-25-25, Keokuk 25-7-22-23
Harlan 21-25-23-25-15, ADM 25-22-25-14-13
Humboldt 25-25-25, Cherokee Washington 18-16-13
Independence 25-25-25, Vinton-Shellsburg 17-19-22
Indianola 25-25-25, Ottumwa 14-15-14
Jesup 25-25-20-18-15, North Fayette Valley 20-18-25-25-7
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25, Greene County 15-6-12
LeMars 25-25-25, Storm Lake 13-6-10
Linn-Mar 25-25-25, Dubuque Senior 5-13-11
MOC-Floyd Valley 24-26-25-25, Sioux Center 26-24-11-18
Monticello 25-27-25-22-13, Anamosa 20-25-21-25-15
Mount Vernon 25-25-25, Oelwein 11-7-8
Nevada 25-25-25, PCM 7-18-8
New Hampton 25-25-25, Waukon 7-21-13
Newton 26-25-25, Grinnell 24-23-21
North Polk 25-25-25, West Marshall 15-18-22
Norwalk 25-25-22-25, Winterset 10-17-25-16
OABCIG 26-20-25, Bishop Heelan 24-17-21
Pella 25-25-24-25, Washington 17-16-26-10
Red Oak 25-25-25, Atlantic 11-11-11
Roland-Story 25-25-25, Iowa Falls-Alden 20-19-22
Sheldon 25-25-24-25, Estherville Lincoln Central 15-8-26-6
Shenandoah 25-25-25, Clarinda 22-21-22
Sioux City East 25-25-19-27, Sioux City North 22-21-25-25
Spirit Lake 25-25-25, Okoboji 9-15-5
Tipton 25-25-25, South Tama 15-19-18
Union 25-25-26, Columbus Catholic 19-17-24
Unity Christian 25-25-25, West Lyon 18-18-23
Urbandale 25-25-25, Des Moines North 3-9-16
Webster City 25-25-25, Boone 16-15-7
West Liberty 25-25-25, Mid-Prairie 11-14-8
Western Dubuque 25-25-25, Central DeWitt 7-13-15
Williamsburg 25-25-25, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 17-17-17
