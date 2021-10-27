Wednesday night pursuit ends with overturned vehicle in Northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Wednesday night pursuit ended with an overturned vehicle in Northwest Rochester.

The chase concluded near the intersection of West Circle Drive and Wilder Road NW. As a flipped silver sedan was being towed from the scene around 10:15 P.M., an officer with RPD told KIMT no injuries were sustained in the crash and the area was secure.

While it's unclear what started the pursuit and how it unfolded, RPD says it's working on providing more information. Stay with KIMT for the latest developments as updates become available.